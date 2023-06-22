Statement by the CRTC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Vicky Eatrides, on the Online News Act Français
22 Jun, 2023, 20:07 ET
OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC , June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Online News Act (Bill C-18) received Royal Assent. The Act aims to ensure that news organizations operating in Canada can negotiate fair commercial agreements with the largest online platforms. The CRTC will set up the framework for mandatory bargaining between these parties.
The CRTC will soon share its plan for implementing the new Act. We encourage all interested parties to participate in the public consultations.
SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
For further information: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-CRTC (2782), TTY: 819-994-0423
