OTTAWA, ON AND GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is taking another step forward to implement the modernized Broadcasting Act (the Act) by launching a public consultation on the definition of Canadian content for audio services.

The Act requires the CRTC to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework and ensure that online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content.

Following this consultation, the CRTC will update the definition of Canadian content for audio services. The definition is used to help ensure that content such as music is made, shared, and discovered on all platforms.

The CRTC is accepting comments until April 7, 2025. Interested persons can participate by:

filling out the online form;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0N2; or

K1A 0N2; or sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

As part of this consultation, the CRTC plans to hold a public hearing starting on June 18, 2025.

All comments will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision.

The launch of today's consultation follows a number of recent actions the CRTC has taken to implement the modernized Act. To find out more, check out the CRTC's regulatory plan.

Quote

"We know how important it is for Canadian content to be heard and shared. We look forward to hearing a diversity of perspectives on the definition for audio services."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC is fulfilling the mandate given to it by Parliament to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework. To date, the CRTC has launched 14 public consultations and issued 4 decisions to implement the modernized Broadcasting Act , with more to come.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and Indigenous organizations requiring assistance submitting comments, including oral interventions, can contact the CRTC's Indigenous Relations Team.

