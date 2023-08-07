OTTAWA, ON–GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today marks an important milestone for the CRTC's work to increase cellphone services competition in Canada. Agreements are now in place to enable regional companies to access the networks of Canada's large companies. With access, regional companies can act as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and offer plans to Canadians living in parts of the country they do not currently serve.

It has been 90 days since the CRTC set rules for companies to negotiate MVNO agreements. The CRTC is pleased that companies have reached agreements and expects more will be completed in the near future. Companies can continue to negotiate agreements or ask the CRTC to set access rates through a process known as final offer arbitration.

The CRTC's policy for cellphone services is designed to promote more choice, while ensuring that cellphone providers invest in their networks. Regional companies who choose to act as MVNOs must build out their own networks within seven years.

The CRTC is ready to help companies reach agreements and will continue moving forward quickly to ensure Canadians have access to affordable and high-quality cellphone services.

