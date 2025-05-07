OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, issued the following statement on the formation of a new government in Germany:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Chancellor Friedrich Merz on his swearing-in and on the formation of a new government in Germany.

"Canada and Germany are close partners, and we will be building on our reliable trade relationship. Through stronger alliances, shared values, and deepened trade and commercial ties, we will work to build stronger economies to the benefit of Canadians and Germans alike. I look forward to speaking with Chancellor Merz soon and to strengthening our collaboration at the G7.

"I also thank former Chancellor Scholz for his leadership and wish him well in his future endeavours."

