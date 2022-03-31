Canada celebrates National Indigenous Languages Day

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - In honour of National Indigenous Languages Day, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, the Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller, and the Minister of Northern Affairs, Daniel Vandal, released the following statement.

On this National Indigenous Languages Day, we have an opportunity to celebrate the rich history and importance of Indigenous languages. Today, we reaffirm the Government of Canada's commitment to support Indigenous Peoples in reclaiming, revitalizing, maintaining and strengthening Indigenous languages in Canada.

Indigenous languages allow First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples to tell their own stories, in their own voices. These stories convey knowledge passed down from generation to generation and teach the listener about the land and the world around us. Indigenous languages are fundamental to Indigenous identities, cultures, spirituality, and self-determination. Yet, most of the 70 or more Indigenous languages in Canada are endangered, and none of them are safe. Each language lost is a tragedy. Indigenous Peoples have long raised the critical state of their languages—we are listening and taking action.

In the last year, we advanced on the implementation of the Indigenous Languages Act by appointing the first members to the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages. We provided more funding to community organizations to develop initiatives and projects like Indigenous language and culture camps, mentor-apprentice teaching programs, as well as Indigenous languages resources and documentation. We also released the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, which has concrete commitments and actions to support languages and cultures. We are taking part in the International Decade of Indigenous Languages to promote, protect, and support Indigenous languages in Canada and around the world. Each of these actions are steps to ensure that all Indigenous Peoples nationwide have permanent and meaningful access to their cultures and languages as a foundation for identity and belonging.

Indigenous leaders and communities know best what they need, and the Government of Canada is committed to being there to support them. It is by working in close collaboration with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples that we will find ways to strengthen Indigenous languages and ensure that they continue to be spoken for generations to come.

Join us in celebrating the rich and diverse heritage Indigenous languages bring to our country.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

