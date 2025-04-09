GATINEAU, QC, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant, who is responsible for the Department for Women and Gender Equality, made the following statement on International Day of Pink 2025:

"Today, the International Day of Pink has one purpose to create a more inclusive and diverse world. It is a day to recognize the great leadership and influence young people can have.

This day began in 2007, when two Nova Scotia students demonstrated solidarity with a classmate being bullied for wearing pink clothing. They rallied their peers to also wear pink and send a powerful message: that it's ok to be exactly who you are.

Since then, hundreds of people have answered the call, and now, around the world, we honour this gesture of leadership every second Wednesday in April. Commemorating this annual event is an opportunity to express solidarity against bullying whether it be at school, at work, in sports, or online.

2SLGBTQI+ communities across the country continue to be stigmatized and subjected to discrimination in many aspects of their lives, such as in the labour market, when looking for housing, and with respect to their physical and mental health and safety. According to mental health research, the majority of young people (66%) who are part of 2SLGBTQI+ communities have reported experiencing situations that have negatively impacted their mental health, whether it be to a big or small extent.

Today, and every day, the Government of Canada recognizes that it's necessary to provide the 2SLGBTQI+ communities – including youth – with safe spaces. Through Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, the federal government is committed to eliminating bias and harmful practices against the 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

The Government of Canada's actions are also guided by the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan and aim to build a future where everyone is free to be themselves.

A society where people are safe, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential is one where everyone thrives. Together, let's show our support for equality by proudly wearing pink."

