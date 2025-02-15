February 15 is National Flag of Canada Day

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our national flag.

At noon on February 15, 1965, the brightly coloured maple leaf flag was raised for the first time on Parliament Hill. Since then, this date has become a day dedicated to honouring this world-renowned symbol.

Over many decades, our flag has become more than just an emblem. It unites Canadians around the principles of democracy, inclusion and justice that define us. In the past few weeks, an upsurge in national pride and unity has shown that we are unwavering. We will always choose Canada.

Our flag also embodies the Canadian excellence that I have seen shine all across the country. In every performance venue and cultural centre, where Canadian artists demonstrate their talents to the entire world. At every museum and festival, where our heritage is celebrated. On every stage and screen, where our creators share the stories that highlight our identity. Our culture is a pillar of our sovereignty and a source of national pride.

Reflecting our rich culture, our flag is a powerful symbol of our sovereignty, our resilience and our determination. Seeing it fly high reminds us that we are all part of the same team: Team Canada.

More than ever, I invite all Canadians to come together to celebrate 60 years of our national flag, which represents the promise of our future as a country.

For more information or to take part in online activities for people of all ages, visit the National Flag of Canada Day website.

