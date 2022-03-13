Statement by Minister St-Onge congratulating Team Canada for its success at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

Team Canada proudly represented our country at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

GATINEAU, QC, March 13, 2022 /CNW/ - After an awe-inspiring performance at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, I'd like to offer my congratulations to all 49 Team Canada athletes, guides and coaches who represented our country. They are all leaders and winners.

There are so many accomplishments to celebrate! Mollie Jepsen who won Canada's first gold medal at the Games; Brian McKeever who had just incredible games with three gold; Natalie Wilkie and Mark Arendz with four medals each; our Wheelchair curling and Para ice hockey teams who represented us so well; and our first ever medals in Para snowboard, brought to you by Lisa DeJong and Tyler Turner.A number of personal best performances were achieved, and strong friendships were forged, which is equally notable. Beyond the medals and records, just being able to qualify for the Games and competing at them are incredible accomplishments. We could not be more proud of our athletes. They gave it their all!

Team Canada athletes put on quite the show. Their performance wouldn't have been possible without the support of their coaches, family, friends and communities. They all played an important role in our country's success.

Although the Games have ended, their spirit lives on. The memories will be a source of inspiration for Canadians, especially our youth, for years to come. Canada continues to be a leader in the Paralympic movement.

Once again, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to all the incredible athletes, coaches and guides who raised our spirits and made us proud.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]