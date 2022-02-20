Team Canada proudly represented Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On behalf of the Government of Canada and all Canadians, I would like to congratulate all our athletes who competed at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

There are so many accomplishments to celebrate! There was Max Parrot, who defied cancer three years ago and returned to capture a gold and bronze medal. Isabelle Weidemann and Steven Dubois captured the hearts of Canadians by reaching the podium—three times no less! Let's not forget the perfect performance of our women's hockey team who brought home the gold again. A number of personal bests were also achieved, which is equally notable. Beyond the medals and records, just being able to qualify for the Games and competing are incredible feats. We couldn't be more proud of our athletes. They gave it their all!

I would also like to thank them. Athletes are positive role models for young Canadians. Their performances motivate and encourage people across the country to be the best they can be.

It is important to recognize the team behind Team Canada: coaches, family and friends—all supporting the athletes on their journey to excellence. We also recognize the critical role of Canadian officials at the Games.

Join me in recognizing the achievements of all Canadian athletes as they return home. As we reflect on the recent incredible performances of Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games, let's continue to cheer on our athletes at the upcoming 2022 Paralympic Winter Games starting March 4, 2022.

Thank you Team Canada for giving us reasons to celebrate, and congratulations once again!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

