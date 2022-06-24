Statement by Minister Rodriguez on the Fête nationale du Québec

The Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, wishes all Québécois a very Happy Fête nationale

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, we are 8.5 million people celebrating our "belle province". As the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, I want to wish you all a great and happy Fête nationale du Québec!

On this important and festive day, we celebrate our culture, our diversity, our language and our beautiful regions that differentiate us and that make us shine across our country and around the world! The last few years brought their share of challenges, but despite the obstacles overcome and those still on the horizon, the Québécois remain closely knit.

In all regions of the province, we celebrate our history, the wealth of Quebec's heritage, and our communities that make Quebec a place renowned for being open, warm, and welcoming.

Wherever you are—in a large city, a small village or the suburbs—I invite you to celebrate the Fête nationale du Québec in your own way. Read a good book, listen to some music or watch a Québécois film, or you could even take part in a neighbourhood party, go and see a show, or meet up with your friends, your family and your neighbours and spend some quality time with them. The choices are endless!

Happy Fête nationale du Québec!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

