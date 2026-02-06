Team Canada will proudly represent our country at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games from February 6-22.

MILAN, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), issued the following statement:

"Today, the world comes together to celebrate the opening of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Canadians from coast to coast to coast will be cheering on these exceptional athletes, who are proudly representing our country.

Team Canada, led by flag bearers Mikaël Kingsbury and Marielle Thompson, arrives in Italy after years of hard work, sacrifice and determination. Canadian athletes have shown resilience, discipline and a deep commitment to excellence. These are qualities that inspire us all.

Sport has always been a powerful force for unity in Canada. It brings us together, strengthens our communities, and fuels a shared sense of pride. Our Olympic athletes will carry on this tradition of sporting excellence, which is a point of pride for Canadians and a source of motivation for youth to dream big.

To the remarkable Canadian athletes competing: This is your moment. You have trained relentlessly and earned your place on the world stage. As you compete, know that more than 41 million Canadians are behind you every step of the way.

I'd like to thank the Canadian Olympic Committee, its mission staff, and each and every member of the participating National Sport Organizations, whose leadership and support helped ensure that Team Canada is ready to compete at the Games.

As the Olympics begin, I wish every member of Team Canada the very best. Compete with confidence, savour each moment, and know your country is cheering you on.

I invite all Canadians to write an encouraging message to Canadian athletes. Let's support them loud and proud!

Go Canada Go!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Alyson Fair, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]