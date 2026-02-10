OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - On February 5, Canada announced its new Automotive Strategy: a suite of measures to protect and secure the auto industry while building a globally competitive automotive sector focused on next-generation vehicle manufacturing.

As part of this strategy, the Government of Canada is helping Canadians choose electric, with a new five-year Electric Vehicle Affordability Program and enhanced charging infrastructure through investments through the Canada Infrastructure Bank's $1.5-billion Charging and Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure Initiative, so it is easier to purchase and drive an EV.

Canada has already reached an important milestone, installing more than 30,000 electric vehicle chargers across the country through Natural Resources Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. The Automotive Strategy builds on progress to date by announcing the development of a National Charging Infrastructure Strategy, which will promote EV adoption, while attracting private sector investment, and creating new, well-paying jobs in the EV supply chain.

Following last week's launch of Canada's Automotive Strategy, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons; and the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, today announced more than $97 million for 155 clean transportation projects across Canada. This funding includes:

$84.4 million for 122 projects to install more than 8,000 electric vehicle chargers across Canada through the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program

$5.7 million for three projects through the Green Freight Program to help Canadian fleets reduce their fuel costs and emissions through vehicle repowering, the purchase of low-carbon alternative fuel vehicles and the implementation of best practices to improve fuel efficiency

$7.2 million for 30 education and awareness projects -- 11 of which are Indigenous-led -- to increase public and industry knowledge and confidence related to EVs, EV charging and clean fuels.

The choices we make now will shape the future of Canadian transportation and our auto industry for decades to come. Canada's new Auto Strategy will protect the industry and incentivise automakers to build here, so Canada's workers and businesses can transform to compete and win in this new global environment. Today's investments support this strategy by enabling Canadian families from coast to coast to coast to choose clean, affordable transportation.

"We know range anxiety makes it harder to choose an EV, which is why Canada is investing in our infrastructure -- and with new EV chargers opening every month, we are seeing results. Canada's new Auto Strategy, including our National Charging Infrastructure Strategy, will build on this progress by injecting a major federal investment and catalyzing private investment in EV charging."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's new Automotive Strategy is focused on protecting Canadian jobs, strengthening the economy and positioning Canada as a global leader in the industries of tomorrow. At the same time, the five-year Electric Vehicle Availability Program (EVAP) will help ensure Canadians have access to more affordable vehicles."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport

"We are making it easier, cleaner and more affordable for Canadians to get where they need to go by investing in new EV charging infrastructure. We are building thousands of new EV chargers and creating skilled construction jobs in communities across Canada. Making the switch to an electric vehicle reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and with the EV Affordability Program, drivers can save up to $5000, making EVs more accessible for Canadians to go electric."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Nature

"The CIB is increasing its Charging and Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure Initiative allocation by an additional $1 billion. With more than $500 million already committed to FLO, Parkland and JOLT -- enabling up to 5,400 new, public, fast charging stations -- the funding aims to increase private sector–led electric vehicle charging infrastructure in communities across Canada."

Ehren Cory

CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

The new National Charging Infrastructure Strategy will focus on attracting private equity for the deployment of EV infrastructure, reducing barriers, making buildings EV ready, educating Canadians, ensuring skills training and addressing grid integration.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $1.2 billion in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle chargers and hydrogen refuelling stations across the country. This includes: More than 30,000 EV chargers installed and partially funded through the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program 1,088 EV chargers installed and funded through the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative Up to 5,400 new EV charging stations planned through the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Charging and Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure Initiative

Natural Resources Canada's Green Freight Program supports fleet modernization projects that help the medium- and heavy-duty transportation industry lower fuel costs and reduce emissions.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

[email protected]