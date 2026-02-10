OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is in the midst of a rupture, and the rules-based international order we once knew is fading. In the face of these changes, Canada has a principled and pragmatic approach – building up our defence capabilities at home and diversifying our economic and security partnerships abroad.

To strengthen and expand Canada's defence partnerships, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced that he will travel to Munich, Germany, from February 11 to 15, 2026, to participate in the Munich Security Conference.

Prime Minister Carney will meet with international counterparts to reinforce collective security, transatlantic defence readiness, and energy security, while advancing cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI), critical supply chains, and support for Ukraine. He will share progress on Canada's mission to rapidly scale up our defence readiness, including building sovereign capabilities to defend the Arctic and NATO's northern and western flanks.

In Munich, the Prime Minister will engage with business leaders to position Canada as a premier destination for global capital and investment – including in critical minerals, energy, and advanced technologies. He will strengthen partnerships that create new opportunities for Canadian workers, families, and businesses.

In this new era, Canada is focused on what we can control. From rebuilding, rearming, and reinvesting in the Canadian Armed Forces, to launching the new Defence Investment Agency, to securing Canada's participation in the European Union's SAFE Instrument, we are creating greater security and prosperity for Canadians.

"Nostalgia is not a strategy. We must see the world as it is, not wait for a world we wish to be. To that end, Canada is focused on building our defence capabilities – to strengthen our security, create greater prosperity, and reinforce our sovereignty. We will lead with principle and pragmatism, openly and confidently, to build our strength at home and to lead together with our Allies."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

The Munich Security Conference is a leading international forum on global security policy and defence. This year's 62 nd edition is expected to host more than 60 heads of State and government.

edition is expected to host more than 60 heads of State and government. In December 2025, Canada and the European Union (EU) concluded negotiations on the Canada-EU SAFE Agreement. SAFE is a key pillar of the EU's Readiness 2030 plan, and Canada's participation in SAFE will enhance defence readiness on both sides of the Atlantic.

At the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, Canada and our NATO Allies agreed to a new Defence Investment Pledge of investing 5% of annual GDP by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective security. As part of this pledge, Canada will invest 3.5% of GDP for core military capabilities and 1.5% of GDP in critical defence and security-related expenditure.

In June 2025, at the 20 th Canada-EU Summit, Canada and the EU signed the Canada-EU Security and Defence Partnership (SDP). The SDP is a non-legally binding partnership that reaffirms and regroups our security and defence activities with EU Member States under a single political framework.

Canada-EU Summit, Canada and the EU signed the Canada-EU Security and Defence Partnership (SDP). The SDP is a non-legally binding partnership that reaffirms and regroups our security and defence activities with EU Member States under a single political framework. In 2026, Canada and Germany mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.

