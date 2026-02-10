The Government of Canada supports the Corporation du Théâtre Saint-Eustache

SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - We are proud to invest in cultural infrastructure that supports the arts across the country. Supporting artistic facilities also gives Canadians the opportunity to come together, celebrate their culture and identity, while showcasing the extraordinary talents of our artists.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced $51,838 in support for la Corporation du Théâtre Saint-Eustache for its project to renovate dressing rooms. This initiative will revitalize and maximize the space to better accommodate artists performing on the Zenith stage. With this support, the organization will be able to realign the layout of the area and replace the furniture.

The Government of Canadian made this investment through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, which helps improve the conditions that support innovation in the arts, heritage and creative communities, to create gathering spaces adapted to the needs of artists, creative professionals and communities.

"We are proud to support renovations at cultural spaces throughout the country--thriving, gathering spaces that showcase communities and support the vitality of local economies. The Corporation du Théâtre Saint-Eustache's project will create ideal conditions for the public as well as artists, which will make for more memorable artistic experiences."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"La Corporation du Théâtre Saint-Eustache sincerely thanks the Government of Canada for this invaluable financial support. This support helped renovate and improve the Zénith hall backstage area, resulting in a better, more welcoming space for artists and technical teams. This important investment supports the production of several events every year and strengthens the cultural vitality of our community."

– Michel Goyer, Chair, Board of Directors, Corporation du Théâtre Saint-Eustache

Founded in 2014, la Corporation du Théâtre Saint-Eustache is a non-profit professional arts organization in the municipality of Saint-Eustache. A major arts presence in the Laurentides region, the organization's mission is to operate Le Zénith performance hall, built in 2015 within the Cinéma Saint-Eustache.

Consistent with its varied programming, Le Zénith will welcome artists from all disciplines in the coming months, including Marie-Annick Lépine, Sam Breton and the Passe-Partout troupe. It will also welcome the international production Dirty Dancing in Concert, which will stop in Saint-Eustache between its Montréal and Toronto performances.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve the conditions that support innovation in the arts, heritage and creative communities. The Fund supports renovation projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and the planning, design and conduct of feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

