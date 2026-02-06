Investment supports an annual event that celebrates culture and inclusion during Black History Month

WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Festivals shine a light on culture, celebrate diversity, and bring people together

Today, Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, and Member of Parliament (Yukon), is pleased to announce a $65,000 investment in the Teenage Life and Young Adults International Society to support its annual Yukon African Music Festival. This unique festival brings together artists, youth and community members through music, dance and educational programming every February during Black History Month.

Parliamentary Secretary Hanley is making the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages. The festival also welcomed the Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development), who attended on behalf of Minister Miller.

Better known as TELIYA, the Society will receive $40,000 through the Events component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program, to help it host a series of educational and cultural activities during the festival. Funding will support presentations and exhibits highlighting the contributions Black Canadians have made to the history and culture of the Yukon as well as artist-led workshops on traditional crafts from a range of African countries. Funding will also support educational presentations in Whitehorse-area schools about diversity, inclusion and anti-racism initiatives.

TELIYA will also receive $25,000 through the Development component of the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, to support music and dance performances that showcase the cultural traditions of Guinea, South Africa, Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Ghana. The festival will feature talent from across Canada and around the world, including artists from the Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Ontario, England and the United States.

The Yukon African Music Festival is proud to celebrate Black History Month through performances, workshops, and educational outreach, which aim to promote intercultural arts, build bridges, and nourish dialogue between communities across Canada

Quotes

"We are proud to support organizations that promote inclusion and celebrate Black excellence. As we mark the 30th anniversary of Black History Month in Canada this year, we are proud to support events such as the Yukon African Music Festival, which celebrate the contributions of Black Canadians and bring local communities together through culture, music and shared experiences."

--The Honorable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Yukon African Music Festival is an incredible way to celebrate Black History Month while also marking International Development Week. By supporting initiatives like this, we are strengthening inclusion at home and advancing the values of equity, cultural exchange and global partnership, which are at the heart of international development."

--The Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development)

"The Yukon African Music Festival is a powerful event for our territory, showcasing the talent and creativity of artists from diverse backgrounds. As Yukoners, we take pride in celebrating the rich cultural heritage of our communities. I'm grateful to see how this festival encourages engagement, learning and connection. TELIYA is helping build a more inclusive Yukon for generations to come."

-- Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, and Member of Parliament (Yukon)

"As the largest African cultural event in Northern Canada, the Yukon African Music Festival is recognized for its diverse lineup and high audience engagement. Along with live music, dance, crafts and cuisine, we are pleased to honour Black History Month through school presentations and community workshops that highlight African culture, history and entertainment. We hope everyone will explore and celebrate our diverse culture, make lasting memories and take part in the vibrant celebration of our 13th annual gathering. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun."

-- Leonard Boniface, President, TELIYA, and Organizer, Yukon African Music Festival

Quick Facts

Since 2010, the Teenage Life and Young Adults International Society has provided educational programs and cultural activities to help empower people, especially youth and young adults, to contribute to social development, both locally and globally.

The 13th annual Yukon African Music Festival takes place February 6-7 at the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre in Whitehorse. Performers include Juno Award-winning artists Lorraine Klaasen and Alpha Yaya Diallo.

The theme for Black History Month 2026 is, 30 Years of Black History Month: Honouring Black Brilliance Across Generations -- From Nation Builders to Tomorrow's Visionaries. This theme celebrates three decades of Black History Month in Canada and recognizes the enduring legacy of Black Canadians, whose leadership, creativity, innovation and resilience have shaped our past and continue to shape our future.

Canada officially recognized the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent in 2018. The United Nations proclaimed a second International Decade for People of African Descent on December 17, 2024, to renew the call for recognition, justice and development for people of African descent. The Government of Canada welcomed the adoption of this second proclamation.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund supports organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series as well as organizations that fund arts presenters. The Development stream supports arts presenters and presenter-support organizations that are emerging and focus on underserved communities or artistic disciplines.

The Events component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program supports community-based events that promote intercultural or interfaith understanding, promote discussions on multiculturalism, diversity, racism and religious discrimination, or celebrate a community's history and culture.

