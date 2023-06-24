Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez marks the Fête nationale du Québec

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, on the Fête nationale du Québec, we celebrate our history, our traditions, our values, our culture, and all the things that make Quebecers a warm, welcoming, united and cohesive people.

On this important day, 8.5 million people celebrate our belle province. In every region of Quebec, in big cities and small villages alike, people are reflecting on Quebec's rich heritage, our communities and our beautiful regions with their magnificent landscapes.

We also acknowledge the important role played by Quebecers and all Franco-Canadians in promoting the French language, at home and around the world. On June 24, which is also Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, we celebrate our beautiful French language together.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, I encourage you to come together and mark this day in your own way. Whether you're watching a Quebec film, listening to your favourite Quebec song, or taking part in a celebration in your own backyard with your loved ones, take advantage of this opportunity to celebrate in style!

Happy Fête nationale du Québec!

