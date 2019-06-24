Statement by Minister Rodriguez on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

On June 24, let's celebrate the beautiful French language in all its richness!

OTTAWA, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Every year on June 24, Quebecers join with Francophones and Francophiles across the country to celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day as well as the wealth and vibrancy of the French language and its culture.

For generations, Francophones across Canada have been able to keep their language and culture alive and well. They have played a leading role in throughout our social, economic and cultural history and have contributed greatly in building the Canada we know today.

French is not only one of Canada's two official languages, but also part of our identity, our history, and our lives. Today, almost 10 million Canadians speak French, contributing to its strength in Canada and around the world. Our expressions and our accents may differ, but they reflect the unique, diverse, and vibrant Francophone communities that make up Canadian society, each one dynamic and unique in its own way.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Official Languages Act, which gives us even more reason to enjoy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day and to remember our Francophone roots and show our pride.

Our government is proud to play an active part in the success of Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day by funding close to 100 events across the country this year.

Whether it's at a big concert, colourful parade, or neighbourhood get-together, join the party! Find out what's going on in your area with the help of our interactive map and learn more about other national days taking place between June 21 and Canada Day, July 1.

Happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day!

