The Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, wishes all Canadian Francophones and Francophiles a very happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Bonne Saint-Jean-Baptiste! These are the words we hear everywhere in French-speaking Canada today. This celebration of the French language is the occasion for hundreds of festivities across Canada, including Quebec, where the day is officially known as the Fête nationale (national holiday).

Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day is an opportunity to get together and show our pride in speaking French. Today, Francophones and Francophiles celebrate the beauty and richness of the French language and reaffirm the importance of preserving it.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, I invite you to join me—and the millions of French speakers across Canada—in making the most of this day to learn more about the contributions of all Francophones to Canadian culture, history and identity.

On this festive day, show your pride in being a Francophone by participating in Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day activities taking place near you. Take this opportunity to make connections and enjoy memorable moments!

Happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day!

