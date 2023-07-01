Statement by Minister Rodriguez on Canada Day

The Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, wishes all Canadians a happy Canada Day

OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Happy Canada Day! Make the most of this day to come together and connect with the people around you. There are so many ways and so many reasons to celebrate our country. Just think of the strength of our values, our creativity, and our diversity, which help make Canada an inclusive country that so many people are proud to call home.

Across Canada, our talented artists, the elders who built our country, and the youth that inspire us enrich our communities and give us hope for the future. Our breathtaking landscapes and warm welcome attract visitors from around the world. Today, we celebrate all this and more.

Canada Day is also a time to reflect on our history, because we need to learn from it in order to move forward on the road to Reconciliation. On July 1, we reaffirm our commitment to do everything we can to ensure a better future for present and future generations.

I encourage everyone to celebrate and show off their Canadian pride! You'll find detailed information about the celebrations taking place across the country on the Canada Day website. Take this opportunity to come together and connect with your community.

Happy Canada Day!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

