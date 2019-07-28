Statement by Minister Rodriguez and Minister Joly on the Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval

Today we commemorate the Great Upheaval of the Acadians

OTTAWA, July 28, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 28, we mark the Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval.

In 1755, British authorities deported several thousand Acadians, a tragic event that separated families and resulted in the loss of many lives. This tragic chapter of Acadian history is known as the Great Upheaval.

In spite of this hardship, more than 250 years after the deportation of the Acadian people, Acadia remains distinct today, thanks to the courage, strength and determination of the community.

Just like the gold star on their flag, Acadians shine and have made their mark across the country and around the world in arts, culture, sport, politics and the economy.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, today we want to celebrate the history and heritage of Acadians, while honouring the memory of the victims of the Great Upheaval.

