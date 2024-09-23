The Government of Canada is committed to improving safety and ensuring that sport, recreation and physical activity are safer for everyone

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Did you know that thousands of Canadians are diagnosed with a concussion every year, making it the most common form of traumatic brain injury?

Many concussions also go undetected or undiagnosed, leaving Canadians vulnerable to longer-term effects. These injuries can result from impacts to the head, neck, face or body, leading to both short- and long-term effects on brain health. We all have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect Canadians from these injuries and make sure that sport, recreation and physical activity are as safe and welcoming as possible.

The Government of Canada has made safety in sport a top priority. We've partnered with Parachute Canada to update the Canadian Guideline on Concussion in Sport and create tools for awareness, prevention and detection. These resources will help reduce the time lost in school, work and play for those affected.

Additionally, all federally funded national sport organizations are required to have a concussion policy as a condition of their funding. The Government of Canada will continue to work with partners, including the provinces and territories, to push our efforts on concussion prevention and management even further.

The Government of Canada also invests in cutting-edge concussion research through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). In just the past two years alone, CIHR has funded 30 studies on concussions and post-concussion syndrome. This research is improving how we diagnose and treat concussions, especially in young athletes. It's helping shape national and international protocols.

During this Concussion Awareness Week, let's learn the facts, explore the resources available, and work toward safer sport experiences for all Canadians.

Resources

Concussion: Symptoms and treatment

Concussions: Sport and recreation

Canadian Guideline on Concussion in Sport

Concussion in Sport Resources (SIRC)

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Erik Nosaluk, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, 613-790-0373; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]