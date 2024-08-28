From August 28 to September 8, Team Canada will proudly represent our country at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

PARIS, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the official opening of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Patrick Anderson (wheelchair basketball) and Katarina Roxon (para swimming) will proudly lead Team Canada at the Opening Ceremony.

To the 126 Canadian athletes who will represent our country and compete at the Games: this is your time to shine. You've trained relentlessly for years, and now rank among the world's best. All of Canada knows that you'll compete with the same heart and determination that got you here. Be proud of your achievements and enjoy your experience.

To all Canadians at home and around the world, let's come together and cheer on Team Canada! Let's show the world the strength, unity and spirit that make us who we are.

Go Canada Go!

