Statement by Minister Petitpas Taylor on the 2022 Semaine Nationale de la Francophonie

Let's celebrate the 2022 Semaine Nationale de la Francophonie together

GATINEAU, QC, March 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -Today, as we kick off the Semaine Nationale de la Francophonie, I join Francophone and Francophile people in Canada and around the world to celebrate the French language that we all share and hold dear. This week is an opportunity to celebrate how the French language and culture brings us together and to highlight the importance of supporting the Francophone communities that enhance our country's vitality and ensure the sustainability of French culture.

Our beautiful French language not only helps define our identity as a people and the unique character of the Canadian nation, but also facilitates integration, inclusion and dialogue with Francophone communities here and abroad.

A little over 50 years ago, we adopted the Official Languages Act, which recognizes the equal status of French and English in this country. Yet, the reality of French in Canada showed us that significant measures needed to be taken to account for the decline of French in North America and to provide additional protection and support for this language from coast to coast to coast. On March 1, I was proud to table a bill to modernize and improve the Official Languages Act.

This new version of the Act will challenge the decline of French, protect official-language minority community institutions, and ensure the right to be served and to work in French in federally regulated private businesses in Quebec and in areas with a strong Francophone presence.

During the Semaine Nationale de la Francophonie, I invite everyone to celebrate French by learning about a new French artist, reading a book written in French, or taking part in activities that will help you learn and better understand French. Together, we must continue to help it flourish in order to keep it vibrant for future generations.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all Francophones and Francophiles—in every part of this country and around the world—a wonderful Semaine Nationale de la Francophonie!

