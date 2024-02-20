Statement by Minister O'Regan on World Day of Social Justice

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour, today issued the following statement for World Day of Social Justice:

"Canada joined countries around the world to ratify International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 190 just over a year ago, because no one should face violence or harassment on the job.

I am proud to say that Canada has now joined the Global Coalition for Social Justice, spearheaded by the ILO. The Coalition is built on this fundamental tenet: that when we leave one person or one group of people behind, we endanger everyone.

By joining the Coalition, Canada also reaffirms its commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by the United Nations. This agenda aims to build stronger, safer and more inclusive communities that leave no one behind.

Thank you to ILO Director-General Houngbo and everyone who has worked so hard to create this Coalition. Your persistence and hard work are making a difference.

Canada is proud to be a founding member of the ILO. As countries, we have demanded much of each other. We have also had patience with each other. But we have all, in our own way and in our own time, worked toward the same goal: fair, just and safe work as a fundamental right, not a cultural circumstance. And we keep moving forward. Never back."

