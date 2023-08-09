GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., issued the following statement regarding disruption caused by the recent labour dispute at British Columbia ports:

"The recent dispute between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association caused serious disruption to our economy. The deal reached by the parties brought stability to our supply chains.

But another dispute and disruption on that scale is still possible, and that's not good enough. The workers and businesses that depend on our ports deserve long-term solutions. They deserve answers.

I will be initiating a process under Section 106 of the Canada Labour Code to examine the structural issues underlying this recent dispute, as well as similar disputes that have occurred at our ports across Canada.

Previous governments have commissioned reports on past disputes and analysis on these issues has already been done. So, we will begin by immediately reviewing that work. That will determine the next steps, and it will be done in short order.

It's high time we dig into these underlying issues to develop long-term solutions; solutions that create a harmonious working environment between unions and employers, respect the collective bargaining process, and secure the fundamental stability of our supply chains in the interests of each and every Canadian."

Associated Link

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Hartley Witten, Press Secretary, Office of Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Seniors, 343-575-1065, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]