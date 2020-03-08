Statement by Minister Monsef on International Women's Day

OTTAWA, March 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, today issued the following statement:

"Today is International Women's Day – a time to celebrate the contributions of women and girls everywhere, and an opportunity to thank women who inspire us and to renew discussion about the importance of gender equality in Canada and around the world.

This year Canada is marking International Women's Day by acknowledging the contributions of those who are making the world a better place by challenging cultural and societal norms, amplifying the voices of women and girls, and breaking barriers in their respective fields. Canada's 2020 theme is Because Of You. We invite you to recognize, honour and celebrate the activists, advocates and changemakers who inspire us all.

This year marks many significant milestones on the path to gender equality and provides an opportunity to take stock and reflect on the progress made and the work that remains. 2020 is the 50th anniversary of the Royal Commission on the Status of Women and the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. It also marks the 25th anniversary of Canada's commitment to GBA+, 20 years since the UN adopted the convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and five years since the development of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Over the course of this important year, the Government of Canada will continue advancing gender equality at home by renewing our commitment to a Federal Plan for Gender Equality; supporting the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' Calls for Justice; and developing a National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. We will also continue to invest in creating more economic opportunities for women and girls, including through investments in safe, affordable housing, improved access to childcare, and inclusive job creation.

Just as we recognize the individual Canadians who are creating change across the country, we also understand the critical role that women's and equality-seeking organizations play in building a fairer and more equal Canada. That's why our government will continue to deliver historic investments to strengthen the women's movement. In 2020, our government will invest over $100 million in organizations that are removing barriers to women's full and equal participation in all aspects of Canadian life. This spring, we will launch the first of several calls for proposals to ensure that funding gets where it is needed most.

And as we all know, there is pushback to every step we take forward. We owe it to those who have come before us to continue their important work. As we come together to celebrate our achievements and honour women of impact, we renew our collective resolve to work together to counter that pushback. We all benefit from equality and we all have a responsibility to create a more equitable Canada.

Our government will always be a strong partner with you in this work.

Happy International Women's Day."

