OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement today for Women's History Month:

"We would not be where we are today without the women in Canada, past and present, who have worked tirelessly to advance the rights of women and promote gender equality. During October, we celebrate Women's History Month as a time to commemorate and honour these women.

This year's theme, Women at Work: Economic Growth Past, Present, and Future, highlights how women have challenged systemic barriers to their economic participation throughout history. Despite these barriers – and in many cases, by breaking them down – women have made significant contributions to Canada's economic growth.

These efforts have not amounted to just a drop in the bucket. In fact, over the last 40 years, women's contributions to Canada's economy alone have accounted for about one third of our economic growth. And going forward, supporting equal opportunities for women in the workplace could add an impressive $150 billion to Canada's GDP by 2026.

Regardless of these contributions, women across all sectors continue to face systemic barriers, including gender-based biases, discrimination, sexual harassment, gender-based violence, and pay equity challenges. They are underrepresented in high-paying jobs, frequently sacrifice paid work to care for their children, elders and the household, and have less access to networking and mentorship opportunities compared to their male counterparts. We also must recognize that the journey toward gender equality is inextricably linked with intersectionality, and acknowledge that the diverse experiences of women—across race, ethnicity, ability, and identity—shape their unique challenges and contributions to our society, at home, at work and beyond.

Supporting women's economic participation is essential to Canada's competitiveness and prosperity. Throughout October, I encourage all Canadians to take the time to learn about the women who have shaped Canada's economy and ongoing efforts to create a prosperous economic future for all. Our past is filled with inspiring stories and lessons to learn, and only by acknowledging history and celebrating trailblazers do we chart the path for a better future for all.

Happy Women's History Month!"

