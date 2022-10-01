OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement today for Women's History Month:

"October is Women's History Month in Canada, an annual month-long celebration of the outstanding achievements of Canadian women throughout history.

This year is extra special, as it marks the 30th anniversary of this commemorative month. Since 1992, we have honored the stories of Canadian women who didn't accept the status quo and fought hard to improve the life of all women across the country.

Our theme this year is She Did, So Now I Can. It celebrates the actions of inspiring Canadian women that positively impact our lives today. We are thankful for their courage and for inspiring us to do better.

Amazing women and girls are all around us, making a difference each and everyday. They build a more inclusive society, one decision at a time, may it be large or small. Whether they save lives, make astonishing discoveries, volunteer their time, or defend a cause they believe in, it's their persistence and passion that contribute to greater gender equality for us all.

Many women have become trailblazers in their area because they did not accept no for an answer. They pushed boundaries and created more opportunities for themselves, resulting in more opportunities for us today. We are grateful to women like Bertha Wilson, Ann Divine, Louise Hine-Schmidt, and so many others for showing us the way. Because they broke down barriers and pushed boundaries, we are now inspired to follow in their footsteps.

Throughout October, I encourage you to follow our social media channels to learn more about the contributions of many Canadian women, and share their stories and those of the inspiring women in your life using the hashtag #WomensHistoryMonth.

As we commemorate Women's History Month and look back on what has been achieved over the years, let us pause and think of what each of us can do to create a more equal society where women from all walks of life can flourish."

