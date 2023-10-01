OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement today for Women's History Month:

"Women's History Month is a time to remember and honour Canadian women who have worked tirelessly throughout our history to advance women's rights. This month, we recognize that achieving lasting gender equality is about building a country where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

This year's theme "Through Her Lens: Celebrating the Diversity of Women" recognizes the contributions of women from diverse backgrounds. It focuses on the unique perspectives, experiences, and challenges of Indigenous women, women from 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and racialized, newcomer, and migrant women.

These intersecting identities make our country stronger, while giving us unique perspectives and solutions to help solve our most pressing issues.

This year, Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) will put the spotlight on women making history, who inspire, support, and empower others through their community advocacy, breakthroughs in research, dedication to ending gender-based violence, entrepreneurial drive, commitment to reconciliation, and courageous leadership.

WAGE has put this year's theme into action by launching two concurrent calls for proposals aimed at making sure that more women are included at decision-making tables and have better access to economic opportunities. This is in addition to the recent launch of the national pilot program for the Menstrual Equity Fund, that aims to tackle period poverty and stigma in Canada.

Throughout October, reflect on the women who came before us, stand beside the women of today, and promote the leaders in your community that are advancing gender equality.

I invite you to follow WAGE's social media channels and website to learn more about the contributions of women in Canada, and please share the stories that inspire you using the hashtag #WomensHistoryMonth."

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Contacts, Nanki Singh, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 819-665-2632, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]