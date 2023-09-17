OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement today regarding Gender Equality Week:

"Today marks the start of Gender Equality Week, a time to recognize the progress we've made towards gender equality in Canada, while also recognizing the important work that lies ahead of us.

This year, the Government of Canada's theme is "United for Gender Equality: Stronger Together". This theme is so important in a world that is thinking about all the ways that harmful stereotypes, assumptions, and structures hold people back from achieving their full potential – not just women.

Equality is the foundation from which everyone can lead healthy, happy, and fulfilling lives. From eliminating discrimination, to preventing gender-based violence, advancing gender equality contributes to a higher quality of life, which benefits everyone.

As we celebrate Women and Gender Equality Canada's 5th anniversary this fall – I am incredibly proud of our recent accomplishments:

While we've made progress, there is still so much more work to do. We remain committed to tirelessly working to build a more gender equal country, and we encourage every Canadian to join us.

During Gender Equality Week, I invite you to promote programs in your community that are advancing gender equality by using the hashtag #GenderEqualityWeek. Use your social media channels to celebrate the individuals and community leaders who continue to fight for equal rights.

Happy Gender Equality Week, everyone!"

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Contacts: Johise Namwira, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 873-353-0985, [email protected]; Media Relations: Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]