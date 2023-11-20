OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement today:

"Every year, we recognize Transgender Day of Remembrance, which was first observed on November 20, 1999, to memorialize the murders of Rita Hester and Chenelle Pickett.

Today, vigils are being held around the world to remember the lives lost to anti-trans violence, and to remember that we all must continue taking action to support transgender communities on this serious issue.

Transgender communities, and in particular transgender people of colour, face some of the highest rates of violent crime – with 70% of trans youth in Canada experiencing some form of sexual harassment or violence.

Impacts of this situation on mental health cannot be ignored. In fact, transgender and non-binary youth are more than twice as likely to have thought of self-harm in their lifetime compared to those who are cisgender (a person whose gender identity corresponds with the sex registered for them at birth).

These statistics, coupled with the rising tide of hateful speech surrounding 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada, is unacceptable.

Over this past year, we have moved forward with the implementation the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan.

For example, we had to be agile in our commitment to addressing the alarming rise in hate just this past summer. The Government of Canada heard the community's concerns and put forward $1.5 million of emergency funding that went directly to Pride organizations to help them cover increased security costs and continue to host events during Pride season.

As the Minister responsible for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, I invite every one of us to reflect on the meaning of this day of mourning. Collectively, we must put a stop to the attitudes and actions that threaten the lives of transgender people. We must end the violence against trans communities.

We all have a right to feel safe in our homes, on our streets, and in our communities".

