OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement today on the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women:

"December 6, 1989 is a day that shook Canadians to their core. On this day, 35 years ago, a gunman walked into a classroom at Polytechnique Montréal, separated the women from the men and opened fire on the women. Fourteen women lost their lives that day, and 13 more were wounded – simply because they were women.

Their names are Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault, Annie Turcotte and Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz.

They were students, daughters, sisters, colleagues and friends – with talents and passions. Today we say their names and remember that the misogyny they faced is still a serious issue today. Just last year, 187 women were victims of gender-related homicides in Canada – that is one woman every two days. Too many lives are lost and too many people continue to experience gender-based violence in our country.

It is crucial to involve everyone in Canada – including men and boys – in changing social norms, attitudes and behaviours that contribute to gender-based violence.

While we cannot change what happened that day, we will continue to remember the victims and work to end gender-based violence. We have now embarked on the second year of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, and are working closely with provinces and territories in partnership with victims, survivors, Indigenous communities, civil society, frontline service providers, municipalities, and the private sector to address the needs of victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

I invite all Canadians to be part of the solution by listening to survivors and experts on the frontlines; learn to recognize the signs of gender-based violence, take the time to observe what is happening around you – at home, in your school, in your workplace and in your community – and don't hesitate to reach out for support for yourself or your loved ones. Together, we can create a Canada free of gender-based violence, where everyone feels safe."

