GATINEAU, QC, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement today on the International Day of Pink.

"Seventeen years ago, two students in Nova Scotia chose kindness. The seemingly small action turned into a national stance against discrimination, homophobia, transphobia, and transmisogyny that continues to garner international attention each year. Reminding us, that anyone can make a difference.

With the growing incidents of violence and unprecedented attacks on the rights of 2SLGBTQI+ people, now more than ever is the time to come together and stand firmly against hate and intolerance.

We wear pink in support of the queer and trans communities, who are vital to the joy and growth of our country.

Today, and every day we recognize the need to provide secure spaces for queer communities across Canada, which is why the Government of Canada launched the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan that aims to build a future where everyone can live an authentic life — free of fear. This includes working with grassroots organizations, uniting and listening to those in rural and remote communities and increasing accessibility to educational resources.

2SLGBTQI+ communities throughout the country continue to face stigma and discrimination in every aspect of their lives including healthcare, safety, housing, and employment. Through uniting and embodying the spirit of inclusion and diversity we can build a more equitable and secure Canada for 2SLGBTQI+ communities for generations to come.

2SLGBTQI+ rights are human rights. It is important to recognize how far we have come as a country, but also what still needs to be done. Through collaboration, cooperation, dedication and empathy we will continue together on a path to true equity.

Join us in showing your support for 2SLGBTQI+ communities by wearing pink and sharing a message of solidarity using #DayOfPink / #JournéeEnRose on social media."

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Contacts: Nanki Singh, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 819-665-2632, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]