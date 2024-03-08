Statement by Minister Marci Ien on International Women's Day

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement today on International Women's Day:

"Today, on International Women's Day, we celebrate the contributions, achievements and leadership of women and girls, in all their diversity, who are making the world a better place.

Every day, women strengthen our homes, our workplaces, our communities, and our country. They are entrepreneurs, leaders, and advocates who inspire the next generation. Yet, we know that women still face economic obstacles like bearing a disproportionate load of family care, a lack of capital to start or grow a business, and the persisting gender pay gap.

This year's theme, Invest in women: Accelerate progress, reinforces the fact that making investments that move the needle forward on gender equality is one of the most effective ways to build healthier, more prosperous, and more inclusive communities for everyone. This includes making sure that women from unserved communities are not being left behind.

The Government of Canada has announced a National Pharmacare Plan that will provide universal contraceptive coverage, introduced legislation that will protect women and girls from hate online, and launched the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy to help women thrive in their careers. We have also provided funding to provinces and territories to prevent violence before it happens, through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

We made investments to support the capacity and sustainability of women's and equality-seeking organizations working on the frontlines to advance gender equality. In recognition of International Women's Day, we announced an investment in Plan International Canada's, Promoting the Power Within and Redefining Beauty: Uprooting Systemic Barriers to Equity in Leadership project, that aims to support young women's leadership.

As we come together to meet the challenges of the day – we must continue to have women's voices at the table. The cost of inaction is far too steep. Let's continue building a Canada that puts gender equality at the forefront our communities, our institutions, and our economy.

Today, on International Women's Day, be part of the conversation online using the hashtags #IWD2024 and #InvestInWomen."

