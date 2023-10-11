OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement on International Day of the Girl Child:

"Whenever I speak with girls here in Canada, or around the world, they tell me about their hopes and dreams. They tell me about the strong women in their lives and how they want to grow up to be just like them.

Today on International Day of the Girl Child we remember that girls are passionate about helping their communities and peers, and we must redouble our efforts to dismantle systemic barriers that hold girls back.

This year's theme "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being" aligns with the Government of Canada's focus on making sure that girls across Canada, and around the world, have the support they need to thrive.

Canada led the international effort to establish this day to bring attention to the inequalities and dangers that too many girls face around the world. The United Nations adopted a resolution to formally recognize this important date in 2012.

This year, as we celebrate Women and Gender Equality Canada's fifth anniversary of becoming a federal department, we are reminded of the importance of supporting girls through investments that help them gain skills and experience, support their inclusion in society, while make sure they are empowered to be leaders.

As the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, I am inspired by the courage and determination by girls every day. Their voices matter, their perspectives are invaluable, and their leadership is key to building a more inclusive Canada.

On International Day of the Girl Child, join in by spreading messages of solidarity and inspiration for girls around the world. Share stories of girls who inspire you and encourage others to do the same, using the hashtag #DayOfTheGirl.

Today and every day, let's recognize the drive and passion that young girls have for their families, their communities and their peers.

Together, we can create a world where the aspirations of every girl are limitless."

