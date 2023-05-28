Statement by Minister Marci Ien and Parliamentary Secretary Jenna Sudds on Menstrual Hygiene Day

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Parliamentary Secretary Jenna Sudds issued the following statement today:

"Period poverty is a worldwide sad reality, where many women, girls, non-binary individuals, and transgender people struggle with the financial burden to afford menstrual supplies. Menstrual equity aims to provide fair and inclusive access to menstrual products and education on reproductive health, but there is still a long way to go.

For Menstrual Hygiene Day, this May 28, the government wants to reaffirm our commitments to promote menstrual health and equity, by addressing the stigma and challenges that women, girls, and people who menstruate face in Canada and around the world.

We recognize the need to provide greater access to menstrual products and support for menstrual health and equity, particularly for marginalized communities, such as refugees, unhoused individuals, sex workers, trans and non-binary people, Indigenous communities, and people living in rural and remote areas.

As committed in Budget 2022, Women and Gender Equality Canada is establishing a national pilot for the Menstrual Equity Fund, which will partner with organizations to get menstrual products to people who typically struggle to access them.

The Government of Canada also recently announced that, starting December 15, 2023, all federally regulated employers will be required to make menstrual products available to employees at no cost while at work. Treating tampons and pads as basic necessities will improve the well-being of nearly half a million people who may require menstrual products during their workdays.

On this Menstrual Hygiene Day, let's commit to continuing the important work of ending period poverty and breaking the silence and negative perceptions that still surround menstruation.

We encourage everyone —including boys and men— to get involved, by sharing messages of support on social media using #MHDay2023, wear a Menstruation Bracelet and to take action to normalize and promote menstrual health in your communities and beyond."

