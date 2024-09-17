Government of Canada celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, millions of people of Asian descent celebrate one of Asia's most significant celebrations, the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known in some cultures as the Moon Festival or Reunion Festival.

This holiday, which takes place on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, is a time of joyful reunions and family gatherings. When the moon is at its brightest, members of the Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, Malaysian and various other Asian communities come together to share traditional dishes and treats. In some cultures, communities also light colourful lanterns, admire the full moon and honour ancestors in gratitude for the harvest.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is also a profound symbol of unity, celebrated by people of all faiths and beliefs, from Canada to Asia. May it remind us of the power of welcoming and accepting others and may it also serve as an opportunity to celebrate and learn about our country's diversity.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I extend my best wishes for good health and prosperity to everyone celebrating the Mid–Autumn Festival!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

