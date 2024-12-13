The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the 88th birthday of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, we join Shiite Imamite Ismaili Muslim communities at home and abroad in celebrating the 88th birthday of their spiritual leader, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. The Aga Khan is an internationally respected humanitarian leader and philanthropist. For more than 60 years, he has worked tirelessly to build bridges across communities, reduce poverty, defend the rights of the most vulnerable, advance gender equality and improve healthcare and education.

His Highness has always been an ardent defender of peace, inclusion and pluralism, values cherished by all Canadians. His work through the Aga Khan Foundation Canada and the Global Centre for Pluralism has helped some of the world's most vulnerable people around the world. Furthermore, the Aga Khan established his first North American Islamic arts museum in Toronto, the Aga Khan Museum, which promotes intercultural dialogue, understanding and tolerance through the arts.

In recognition of the Aga Khan's outstanding contributions, the Government of Canada named him an Honorary Canadian Citizen and invested him as an Honorary Companion of the Order of Canada.

On this special day, we salute the Aga Khan for his tireless dedication to humanitarian values and his commitment to a more inclusive, united and equitable world. We wish him a happy birthday as well as health and happiness.

Salgirah Khushiali Mubarak!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

