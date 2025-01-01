Government of Canada celebrates Tamil Heritage Month.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -

Today, we join Tamil communities across Canada in celebrating the start of Tamil Heritage Month.

The first Tamils arrived in Canada in 1983, through government measures and policies aimed at helping people flee the decades-long armed conflict in Sri Lanka. For more than 40 years, Tamil communities have helped build the Canada we know today through their courage and social commitment. From politics and health care to entrepreneurship and the arts, Tamil communities continue to enrich our society with their excellence and resilience.

As we celebrate this month, we must also remember that people of Tamil descent still face many systemic barriers. To that end, we recently launched the first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate and anti-racism strategy to address these barriers.

Throughout this month, I invite Canadians from coast to coast to coast to join in the celebrations and learn more about the heritage of Tamil communities here in Canada and around the world.

I wish everyone celebrating a very happy Thai Pongal and Happy Tamil Heritage Month!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Waleed Saleem, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]