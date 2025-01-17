The Government of Canada issues a statement for Raoul Wallenberg Day

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today we pay tribute to Raoul Wallenberg, a Swedish diplomat who saved tens of thousands of lives during the Holocaust. In tribute to his courage and unshakable moral values, he was made an honorary Canadian citizen in 1985.

In 1944, with the Nazi threat hanging over Jewish communities in Hungary, Raoul Wallenberg opened a Swedish embassy in Budapest, where he issued protective passports (Schutzpässe) to over 100,000 people, preventing them from being deported. The diplomat saved more Jewish people than any other organization or administration. His resolute commitment and bold actions created safe havens and organized care for all those in desperate need, even going so far as to rescue people already on deportation trains.

Despite the many dangers he faced, Raoul Wallenberg demonstrated that the bravery and humanistic vision of one person can make all the difference in the face of injustice, cruelty and ignorance. On January 17, 1945, he was captured by Soviet forces. His fate remains unknown to this day, but his legacy lives on. Raoul Wallenberg embodies the values of compassion and self-sacrifice that we all need to draw inspiration from every day.

As we remember Raoul Wallenberg and his heroic actions, our government is continuing its work in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. It's why we launched Canada's first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate, which includes funding for the construction of the new Montréal Holocaust Museum and the creation of a national Holocaust remembrance program. The program's goal is to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and improve Canadians' understanding and awareness of the Holocaust and contemporary antisemitism.

Recently, the Government of Canada also launched the Canadian Handbook on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism. The Guide will help people recognize antisemitism and be better equipped to combat it.

Forty years have passed since Raoul Wallenberg was named an honorary citizen of Canada. Now more than ever, let's commit ourselves to speaking out against injustice and helping those in need.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

