The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the beginning of the Hindu celebration of Navratri.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Navratri, a time when Hindu communities in Canada and around the world honour the feminine divine. It is a time for reflection, renewal and community.

Filled with music, dance and prayer, this nine-night festival is an opportunity for communities and families to come together, honour the goddess Durga, and celebrate values such as strength, resilience and unity.

It is also a moment for everyone in Canada to recognize the rich tapestry of cultures that enriches our country. Celebrations like Navratri give us a wonderful opportunity to honour the contributions of the Hindu community to Canada's diverse landscape.

As we reflect on our shared values and common aspirations, let us embrace the spirit of unity and joy that this festival brings, inspiring greater understanding and respect among all communities.

I encourage everyone to take part in the celebrations in the coming days and learn about the traditions and teachings of Navratri.

Wishing everyone celebrating a happy Navratri! Shubh Navratri!

