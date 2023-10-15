Government of Canada marks the festival of Navratri.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Navratri, one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, dedicated to introspection and celebration.

Navratri means "nine nights" and is often regarded as a celebration of the empowerment of women. During this time, Hindus in Canada and around the world celebrate the goddess Durga and her nine different forms, as well as the triumph of good over evil, while highlighting the female element in the divine.

For nine nights and 10 days, Hindus come together to participate in traditional rituals, prayers and dances. This celebration not only brings families and friends closer together, but it also strengthens community and spiritual ties.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I am committed to building a more inclusive, prosperous Canada for everyone. Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. By making that choice today and every day, we are strengthening our country and making it a better place to live for all Canadians.

I wish all those celebrating a very happy Navratri, filled with peace and prosperity.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

