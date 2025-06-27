Government of Canada marks Canadian Multiculturalism Day.

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's cultural diversity stems from the many communities that have made this country their home. On Canadian Multiculturalism Day, we proudly celebrate the rich cultural mosaic that shapes our country, from the traditions, languages and stories that nourish our collective identity to the many contributions of ethnocultural communities to our society.

Since 1971, Canada has set itself apart as the first country to adopt an official multiculturalism policy, a commitment that was reinforced by the adoption of the Canadian Multiculturalism Act in 1988. Today, our government continues to stand against systemic racism and all forms of discrimination, so that everyone in Canada can reach their full potential, regardless or the colour of their skin, how they worship, or who they love.

Together, let's keep building a more inclusive Canada, where diversity is celebrated every day and where all cultures are respected and valued.

As Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, I invite you to take part in the activities in your community to mark this special day.

Happy Canadian Multiculturalism Day!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

