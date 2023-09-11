Government of Canada celebrates Mennonite Heritage Week in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today marks the start of Mennonite Heritage Week, an opportunity to recognize the contributions that Mennonites have made to Canada.

The first Mennonites arrived in Upper Canada in the late 1700s. They settled there to escape war and persecution in their native Germany. Today, about 200,000 Mennonites live in Canada, mainly in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Ontario's Waterloo Region. Mennonite lifestyles vary; some communities have chosen to focus on tradition and live in rural areas, while others have moved to major centres and work in a wide variety of fields.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I encourage everyone to seize the opportunity of this special week to learn more about Mennonites and the stories of who they are.

Happy Mennonite Heritage Week!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

