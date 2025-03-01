The Government of Canada celebrates Irish Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Happy Irish Heritage Month!

This month gives us the chance to highlight the invaluable contributions of the more than 4.6 million Canadians of Irish descent, who represent 15 percent of Canada's population.

Canada's history would not be the same without Irish immigration, which dates back to the 17th century. Fleeing famine and hardship, the Irish newcomers helped shape the Canada we know and love today. For hundreds of years, Irish Canadians have contributed immensely to all aspects of our society, from culture and politics to business, sport, science and the arts.

This month, I invite everyone from coast to coast to coast to join in the celebrations and learn more about the rich culture and heritage of the Irish community. Whether that's by joining in a St. Patrick's Day parade or discovering more about the deep historical connections between the people of Ireland and Canada.

Wishing everyone a happy Irish Heritage Month and happy St. Patrick's Day! Sláinte is táinte!r

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

