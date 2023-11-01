GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, today issued the following statement:

"November is Indigenous Disability Awareness Month, a time to celebrate the achievements and valuable social, economic and cultural contributions made by Indigenous persons with disabilities in Canada.

In 2015, Indigenous Disability Canada / British Columbia Aboriginal Network on Disability Society created Indigenous Disability Awareness Month to highlight the barriers facing Indigenous persons with disabilities.

Canada is a signatory to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and on June 21, 2023, we released an Action Plan guiding implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. The Action Plan includes a measure to ensure that the equality rights of Indigenous persons with disabilities are respected in the design and delivery of government programs, policies and services.

Together with the disability community, stakeholders, other levels of government and international partners, the Government of Canada is creating more inclusive workplaces and communities and providing additional opportunities for persons with disabilities, including Indigenous persons with disabilities, to reach their full potential.

The Government is also working with Indigenous communities and their representatives on the realization of the United Nations' Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. We have funded numerous projects to support the social inclusion of persons with disabilities, which includes funding to national Indigenous organizations for initiatives and activities linked to the Disability Inclusion Action Plan and the United Nations' Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

When persons with disabilities have equal opportunities to fully participate and contribute to their communities and workplaces, we all benefit from a stronger, more diverse and inclusive Canada."

