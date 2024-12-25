The Government of Canada issues a statement for Hanukkah

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - This evening at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will welcome the beginning of Hanukkah.

During this eight-day celebration, Jewish people gather with family and friends to commemorate the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after the Maccabean Revolt, an event that took place in 200 BCE. Inside the temple, there was only a single cruse of oil – enough for just one day – but it miraculously burned for eight consecutive days. To honour this miracle and the triumph of light over darkness, Jewish families light the menorah after nightfall. They also share fried food, such as latkes and sufganiyot, with loved ones.

As Jewish communities prepare to celebrate Hanukkah, our government reiterates its commitment to ensuring that the Jewish community in Canada practise their religion freely and safely. We will never accept any form of antisemitism.

To that end, we recently launched Canada's first Action Plan on Combatting Hate to better identify and prevent antisemitism. Key to this effort is the new Canada Community Security Program, which supports communities that are the target of hate with funding and resources to protect themselves. The Action Plan also provides critical funding for the memorialization of the Holocaust, including for the construction of the new Montreal Holocaust Museum and the creation of a National Holocaust Remembrance Program. Additionally, the Government of Canada launched The Canadian Handbook on the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, a vital tool to better equip Canadians in recognizing and combatting antisemitism.

Jewish people have helped shaped Canada, and they continue to contribute in countless, immeasurable ways today. May Hanukkah remind us of the power of perseverance and the glimmer of hope that always shines through. I wish all Jewish communities in Canada and around the world a celebration filled with joy and hope.

Chag Hanukkah Sameach!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Waleed Saleem, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]