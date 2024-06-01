Government of Canada issues statement to mark Filipino Heritage Month.

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of month-long celebrations of the Filipino heritage, traditions and communities that have contributed to Canada since the early 20th century.

The Filipino community is one of Canada's fastest-growing populations. With more than 900,000 people, it is the third largest Asian community in the country. Filipinos have made positive and meaningful contributions to Canada. Due to their recognized expertise in nursing and health care, they are strengthening Canada's health care system and supporting the well-being of Canadian families. Beyond health care, Filipino Canadians have made their mark in various fields including politics, sports, the arts, finance and social justice.

People of Filipino descent continue to experience systemic barriers due to discrimination and racism. Our government is committed to tackling all forms of hatred and discrimination through Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy and Canada's first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate. We are also supporting efforts to build a Filipino cultural centre in British Columbia, which will create a designated space for the Filipino community to unite and celebrate its culture and heritage.

On June 12, Filipino communities across Canada and around the world will also celebrate the 126th anniversary of Philippine independence.

During this special month, let's learn more about the traditions of Filipino Canadians through the cultural and traditional activities happening across the country. Canada draws its strength and resilience from its diversity. Each day, let's embrace inclusion and celebrate our diversity.

Mabuhay!

