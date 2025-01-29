The Government of Canada issues a statement for the National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, and Amira Elghawaby, Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, made the following statement:

"Today we mark the National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia.

On January 29, 2017, six lives were taken away in a heinous crime. Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzeddine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti—brothers, friends, colleagues, husbands, and fathers—were deliberately murdered at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec for no other reason than their faith. Eight years on, the memory of these fellow citizens must drive our collective commitment to combat injustice, racism and Islamophobia, for them and for all of Canada's Muslim communities.

With rising islamophobia and hatred across the country and around the globe, dangerous narratives online seek to advance harmful stereotypes and promote hate towards various communities. January 29 reminds Canadians of the threat that such divisive discourse can pose to our country and the safety and well-being of Canadians.

The Government of Canada remains committed to creating an inclusive space for all and to combatting all forms of hate. To that end, the government recently unveiled the first-ever Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate. The plan includes additional funding to support the work of the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia and the new Canada Community Safety Program. In addition, through Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028, which was launched last June, we are taking a comprehensive approach to tackling systemic racism and discrimination and working to build a safer, more just society for everyone.

On this National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia, Canadians can learn more about how to support each other and stand firmly against all forms of hate.

Together with Special Representative Amira Elghawaby, our government continues its efforts to ensure that Canadian Muslims, along with all Canadians, can feel safe and free to express their faith identities while fully participating in Canadian society."

