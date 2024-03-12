Speech

I'd like to begin by acknowledging that we are gathered on the traditional territory of the Munsee Lenape (muhn-sea Lahn-ah-pay).

Thank you to the Commission on the Status of Women, and to my colleagues here as well - I'm honoured to deliver this statement on behalf of Canada.

It's no secret that these are unstable times – people around the world are struggling for survival and impacted by food insecurity, displacement, human trafficking, war, and lacking proper healthcare and reproductive care.

And we know that these issues disproportionally impact women, girls, and children – and they persist for generations.

Our position – Canada's position - is that gender equality is non-negotiable. It is a fundamental human right, and it must be protected.

That protection must be rooted in solidarity between governments, civil society organizations, and the private sector.

I want to take a moment to recognize the young Canadian leaders that we are so honored to stand alongside. Their presence here gives us so much hope, these young women are not waiting for solutions – they are going out and creating their own – and I want to thank them for reminding us that equality and justice are something that we can achieve.

They know – and we all know – it isn't by chance that the rights of women and girls are under attack – this regressive campaign is coordinated, and it does not stay within any one country's borders.

Which is why we need to use forums like this to build up our unshakeable commitment to protect marginalized people, and more specifically, women and girls in all countries.

In Canada, we're tackling these issues through a number of programs, and I will name a few.

We're doing this through our National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, that is focused on preventing violence before it happens, because we know that women cannot succeed economically or socially, if they aren't safe; and the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to support the queer and trans communities in their time of need.

We're also expanding our social safety net using a feminist lens, by implementing a National Childcare Program that will make daycare affordable; a National Pharmacare program, that will make contraceptives and diabetes medication free; a Menstrual Equity Fund, because no one should have to choose between being able to afford groceries or menstrual products; and a Disability Inclusion Action Plan, to make sure that people with disabilities have the same opportunities in our communities and in our workforce.

These programs weave gender equality into the very fiber of our values, of who we are as Canadians - and into our daily lives.

We know that even with this progress, we still have work to advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, closing the gender pay gap and making sure there are more Canadian women in positions of leadership.

We also take seriously our role in the global community to promote and protect gender equality, which we do through Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy that places gender equality at its core and prioritizes supporting women's rights organizations that are on the frontlines of fighting for gender equality.

And through our Women's Voice and Leadership Program we provide support for women and girl's education in developing countries – because when you educate a woman, you educate a nation.

We are very proud of being one of the leading advocates when it comes to investing in women's and LGBTI rights organizations, and we intend to continue this long-standing Canadian tradition of standing up for equity and equality around the world.

To close, I want to remind everyone that young people are counting on us – it's up to us to hear them, to see them, and to commit to never backing down from building a better, more equal world.

Thank you.

